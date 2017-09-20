Navo, Villanueva top Sun Life Aquathlon

Richard Anson Navo and Andrea Villanueva ruled the 1st Sun Life Aquathlon held Sunday at the Makati Aqua Sports Arena and the University of Makati track oval.

Navo, who raced in the 15 to 17 male age group, finished the Aqua Full distance of a 400-meter swim and 5-Km run in 26 minutes and 6 seconds, while Andrea Villanueva racing in the 18 to 24 age group was top finisher among the women crossing the finish at 33:43.

“I relied on my swimming skills and just endured the toughness of the run until I crossed the finish line. I did not even expect to make the Top 3 of my category,” said Navo.

Garnering points for Bike King’s “Athlete of the Year” rankings motivated Villanueva to push harder. “I kept on training and recently I finished a standard distance triathlon. I focused on this race and did not expect to finish first,” she said.

Hot on Navo’s heels were Jonathan Reyes clocking 26:55, who was 2nd overall and 2nd place also in the 15 to 24 category. Third overall was Timo Hoezlchen, who won 1st place in his 40 to 44 age group at 29:07. Among the females, Tiffany Batilo placed 2nd overall, and first in her 35 to 39 age group to breast the tape just over a minute shy of Villanueva at 34:45. Roshen Henson also of the 35 to 39 age group came in third overall among the women at 36:18.

Other winners of the 400-m swim, 5-km run aquathlon were Larissa Aynera (female 15-17), Cathy Tan (female 40-44), May Bonalos (female 50-over); Neil Pasibe (male 18-24), Denise Noble and Enchong Dee (25-29), Lou Maghuyop and Riccardo Facchin (30-34), Keith Francis Henson (male 35-39), Decerel Mendoza and Julius Sin (45-49), Norman Davadilla (male 50-54), Albert Bartilad (male 55-59) and Chicho Mantaring (male 60-over).

In the relay competition, the team of Melanie Tan and Kristine Cuevas was declared the All-Female Relay champion with a time of 1:08:49. The All-Male Relay title went to Patrick Bryan Angeles and Rainier Madrig who timed 39:30. The Mixed Relay team title went to Ronaldo Celestial and Sab Celestial with a finish of 30:42.

The Aqua Lite (200-meter swim; 3-Km run) category champions named were Kira Ellis and Adriano Dionisio (13-14), Kayla Afable (female 15-16), Jienela Gamponia and Paul Pasigon (17-19), Gabriella Venturina and Jerico Ejercito (20-29), Mary Heather Europa and Jayme Brian Chua (30-39), Ma. Yvonne Mendoza and Alexander Guintu (40-49), Lorna Vejano and Adelio Torres (50-above).