Navotas to build medical hub

A medical building that will offer more health services to residents will soon rise in Navotas.

Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco, along with Vice Mayor Clint Geronimo other city officials on Thursday unveiled the building plans for the Navotas Medical and Wellness Center (NMWC).

The four-story building will replace the Navotas Emergency and Lying-in Clinic (NELIC) in San Jose village.

The services at NELIC have been temporarily transferred to the Navotas City Hall Annex.

“Our people are the pillars of our city. We have to ensure that they are well-taken care of and protected at all times,” Tiangco said.

“As public servants, we have the duty to provide quality service to our fellows. Despite the challenges in our work, we should strive to serve others whole-heartedly,” he added.

The NMWC will offer various health services including drug testing, community-based rehabilitation and physical therapy, animal bite treatment, clinical laboratory and diagnostic services such as ultrasound, ECG and x-ray.

The center will also offer dental services, teen health services, social hygiene services, breast checkup and mammography, environmental and sanitation services, as well as a Health Emergency and Management System and Operation Center.

The city government also plans to have an additional 4-story building that will increase the bed capacity of Navotas City Hospital from 50 to 100.

Early this year, Navotas opened the 3-in-1 health facility in Tanza village that features a lying-in clinic, health center, and Tuberculosis Directly Observed Treatment, Short Course (TB-DOTS) center.

The hemodialysis unit at the city hospital has also started treating patients since its inauguration in June.