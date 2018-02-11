Navotas City to build second training center

A training center will soon rise in Navotas City to give residents a free facility to enhance their skills and technical abilities, Mayor John Rey Tiangco said.

Tiangco and Vice Mayor Clint Geronimo led the ground-breaking ceremony for the Navotas Training Center that will be located at the C-3 Road Industrial Area in Barangay NBBS.

“This will give Navotenos an opportunity to learn more and equip them with added skills and know-how in handling jobs,” the mayor said.

Jon de Leon, the city engineer, said the training center will be finished in a year.

Tiangco said the training center will help Navotenos land good jobs here and abroad since the center will offer courses such as shielded metal arc welding, automotive serving, electronic product assembly, electrical installation and maintenance, ref and aircon servicing and contact center servicing.

“Umaasa ako na ang mga training centers na ating itatayo ay magiging simula ng mas marami pang oportunidad para matuto ng mga kasanayan, magkaroon ng trabaho, at tumaas ang antas ng buhay ng mga Navoteño (I hope that this center that we will build will bring opportunities for our residents to learn more skills and have jobs and eventually improve their lives,)” Tiangco told The Manila Times.

It will be the second training center to be built in the city. A training facility along Gov. Pascual Street in Barangay Daanghari opened in September last year.

Tiangco also led the launching of the Early Childhood Care Development Council First Read Project at the Pangisdaan Hall at the Navotas City Hall.

Tiangco said the project was a partnership with the Save the Children Movement.

Seven barangay (villages) will serve as pilot areas for the project – San Roque, Daanghari, Navotas West, Bangkulasi, Sipac Almacen, NBBS and Tanza.