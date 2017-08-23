Navotas City child-friendly LGU

The Regional Committee for the Welfare of Children (RCWC) has conferred the 2016 “Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance” (SCFLG) to Navotas City in recognition of its programs and projects for children.

In a statement on Wednesday, the city government said that under Mayor John Rey Tiangco, Navotas has ensured children’s rights to survival, development, protection and participation in terms of planning, budgeting, legislation and delivery of services.

“Our children are the hope and future of our city. We should always protect and advocate for their rights and well-being,” Tiangco said.

According to the mayor, the child-friendly seal resulted from combined efforts of the city government’s employees, officials and stakeholders.

The SCFLG is given to local government units (LGUs) that pass the Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit done by the Inter-Agency Monitoring Task Force composed of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Education and Department of Social Welfare and Development.