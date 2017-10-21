Navotas eyes 5-hectare property for squatters

The Navotas City government said on Friday that it is eyeing a five-hectare property in Barangay Tanza for another in-city relocation site for informal family settlers (IFSs) living in danger zones.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco said this is on top of the eight-hectare property, also in the same village, which some 1,380 families have been occupying for years.

“We also have another one-hectare property also in Barangay Tanza, which is currently being processed. It can accommodate over 400 families,” the mayor said.

Tiangco added that aside from the IFSs who have availed of in-city relocation, the National Housing Authority (NHA) has already relocated thousands to various resettlement areas in Bulacan.

He said some of those the city government has relocated returned where they came from after members of Kadamay—an association of informal settlers who invaded vacant NHA-housing units allegedly with the help of militant groups—reportedly harassed them.

Tiangco said they are working closely with the NHA to address the IFSs’ dilemma as the local government is

extending every possible assistance to the affected families.

Meanwhile, he added that his administration has also been coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on the construction of box culverts to prevent flooding in the relocation sites.

“We’ve found the need to construct box culverts or canals, not beside, but under the roads so that floodwater can be easily controlled until it is driven into the sea,” he said.

At the same time, the mayor ntoed that the nearly 50 pumping stations and dikes the local government has built have been effective in mitigating flooding during high tide and when there are typhoons.