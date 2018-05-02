Navotas implements curfew for minors

AN ordinance prescribing disciplinary hours for minors will be fully implemented in Navotas City after Mayor John Rey Tiangco signed its implementing rules and regulations (IRR).

City Ordinance 2017-16 imposes curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for those below 18 years old. The parents or guardians of children who violated the ordinance will be penalized.

“We aim to instill the values of discipline and obedience among Navoteño children. At the same time, we want to keep them safe and protect their welfare,” Tiango said.

“As parents, it is our duty to protect and discipline our children. Their safety and well-being should be one of our utmost priorities,” he said.

Under the ordinance, minors, whether singly or in groups, are prohibited from wandering or staying in public places during the disciplinary hours without lawful purpose or justifiable reason.

It also stipulates that it is unlawful for a parent or guardian of a minor to knowingly permit or by insufficient control allow the minor to remain in any public place within the territorial jurisdiction of Navotas during the disciplinary hours.

Minors who are with their parents or guardians or those attending official activities of their school, church or community are not covered by the ordinance.

Violators will either do community service or pay fines.