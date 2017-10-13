Navotas lawmaker urged to suspend fishing boat licensing

THE militant fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) on Friday urged Rep. Tobias Tiangco of Navotas City to suspend the registration of fishing boats in the city. Fernando Hicap, the group’s national chairpman, stressed that fisherfolk don’t need to pay just to get their boats registered to contribute in the country’s fishing capital. Hicap said the registration scheme under the amended Fisheries Code of 1998 or Republic Act 10654 poses a heavy burden to them who hardly earn enough for their daily needs due to the high cost of fish production and the dwindling marine catch in Manila Bay. Under the Boat Registration program of the amended Fisheries Code, fisherfolk are required to register their boats otherwise, they will be categorized as illegal fishers and will be charged with hefty fines and stiff penalties. The group instead urged Tiangco to provide livelihood assistance to more than 7,000 small fisherfolk in Navotas.

