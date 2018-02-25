Navotas has new Hall of Justice

The judiciary is now more accessible to all Navoteños with the inauguration of the city’s Hall of Justice at A. Ignacio St., Brgy. Daanghari.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco, Rep. Toby Tiangco, and Court Administrator of the Supreme Court Jose Midas Marquez led the inaugural ceremony witnessed by Vice Mayor Clint Geronimo and the city council, barangay council, city hall employees and members of the national and local judiciary.

In his speech, Mayor Tiangco took note of the amiable relationship between the judicial bodies in the city and the LGU that resulted in meaningful collaborations.

“The establishment of the Hall of Justice will pave way for easier access and faster transactions within the judicial system. Through this, we expect that justice for all our constituents will be served swiftly,” he said.

The regional and metropolitan trial courts were established through Republic Act (RA) 10299 which was lobbied by Rep. Tiangco in his first term as representative of the lone district of Navotas.

“When we became a city, we saw the need for additional trial courts,” the congressman said.

“Now, we are pushing for a City Prosecutor’s Office solely for Navotas to further hasten the judicial system’s functions and processes,” he added.

House Bill 5161, which seeks to establish the City Prosecution Service in Navotas, was filed last year and is now with the Senate for discussion.|

The Hall of Justice houses RTC branches 286, 287 and 288, and MeTC Branches 118 and 119, as well as the Offices of the Clerk of Court for both RTC and MeTC.