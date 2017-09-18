Navotas pioneers malnutrition therapy center

Navotas is set to open the first Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition Outpatient Therapeutic Center (CMAM-OTC) in the National Capital Region with the signing of an agreement between the City Health Office, City Nutrition Office with barangay (village) chairmen and the Save the Children to establish the facility.

The CMAM-OTC will provide treatment and rehabilitation to severe acute malnutrition (SAM) patients using Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and will regularly monitor their progress. The Department of Health will supply the RUTF. CMAM is a methodology for treating acute malnutrition in young children using a case-finding and triage approach to help in the timely detection of SAM in the community and treatment. Mayor John Rey Tiangco expressed gratitude to Save the Children for partnering with them. The CMAM pilot project was launched in March 2016 at Barangay North Bay Boulevard having the highest prevalence of wasting or acute malnutrition in children between six and 59 months old based on the city’s annual Operation Timbang Plus.