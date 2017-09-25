Navotas scores big in fight vs malnutrition

NAVOTAS City has greatly reduced cases of acute child malnutrition through its supplemental feeding program, Mayor John Rey Tiangco said.

Of the 104 children recorded in January who suffered from severe acute malnutrition, 100 had been nursed back to good health.

Tiangco said the city’s Nutrition Office, with the help of Save the Children, laid out a series of supplemental feeding and regular check-ups and evaluations of, as well as intensive information and education campaign regarding acute malnutrition.

“SAM patients are at high risk of death that is why we doubled our efforts to improve their health and help save them,” he said.

“Malnutrition continues to be one of the major problems in our country. In Navotas, while the percentage of affected children is relatively small, we consider this as setback in our goal to improve the lives of all Navoteños,” he added.

Navotas recently opened the Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition Outpatient Therapeutic Centers (CMAM-OTC) in Barangay North Bay Boulevard South in District 1 and Barangay San Roque in District 2.

The city also received 50 boxes of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) from the Department of Health.

Tiangco had directed the city’s health personnel and related departments to conduct house-to-house visitations to assess the health status of Navoteño children.

“We shall not stop until we are free from the shackles of malnutrition,” he added.