Navotas sends 11 more students to college

ELEVEN more students were added to the 260 academic scholars and 170 athletic scholars of the City of Navotas. The senior high and college students will receive educational assistance after passing the Navotas art scholarship screening conducted last September in five art categories. “We want to develop the talents of the Navoteño youth and help them achieve their potential through education,” Mayor John Rey Tiangco said. The first batch of scholars include Samantha Nicole Soria and Angelica Andan of Navotas National Science High School for creative writing; John Rufiel Aniceto of Philippine Normal University and Christine Angela Diaz of Kaunlaran High School for music; and Lord Ahzrin Bacalla of College of the Holy Spirit-Manila for visual arts.

Passers of the art scholarship program also include Gemma Patungan of San Roque National High School, Charles Maris Chua of Immaculate Conception Parochial School-Malabon, and Jaro Danielle De Leon of Navotas National High School for dance; and Micah Jackson of Governor Andres Pascual College, Restie Angelo Taruc of San Roque National High School, and Wilma Rasco of Navotas Polytechnic College for theater arts. Navotas will provide the scholars with P16,500 transportation and food allowance as well as P20,000 worth of workshop and training grant per academic year.