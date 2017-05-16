Navotas soon to have 4 new barangay

Navotas City will soon have four new barangay with the approval by the Senate of three bills that seeks to create additional villages.

Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco and Mayor John Rey Tiangco said once the measures are signed into law, the city will have a total of 18 villages. The bills were authored and sponsored by Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, chairman of the Senate committee on local government.

“We have been pushing for this development and we are glad that the Senate has already given its nod and certainly our Navotas constituents will largely benefit from this,” Mayor Tiangco said.

The first bill will divide Barangay North Bay Boulevard South (NBBS) into three villages to be known as Barangay NBBS Proper, Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran and Barangay NBBS Dagat-Dagatan. The barangay has a population of more than 67,000.

The second bill will divide Barangay Tangos, which has a population of 33,000 into two — Tangos North and Tangos South. The third bill will divide Barangay Tanza, which has a population of 26,000, into Barangay Tanza 1 and Barangay Tanza 2.