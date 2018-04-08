Navotas to hike education subsidy

Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco over the weekend said he would increase the subsidy to education programs in order to accommodate more poor but deserving students.

“I believe there are more of them in the city and we at the local government are determined to carry out education programs that will benefit them and pursue their studies at much less cost,” Tiangco said as he named 33 new scholars during the graduation ceremonies at the city’s public schools.

Of the 33 scholars, 25 were incoming high school freshmen, four were incoming freshmen of Navotas Polytechnic College, two were incoming freshmen of the college or university of their choice, and two were teachers seeking high education, according to reports from the city’s Public Information Office.

“We want to give our youth opportunities to earn quality education, improve themselves, and reach their dreams,” the mayor told reporters. “Education is one of the keys to success. We help improve the life of not just the scholar but his family as well.”

The city government also offers scholarships to students who excel in sports and in arts.

Since the Navotas Scholarship Program was established in 2011, the local government has sent to school 587 Navoteños. Of this number, 293 were academic scholars, 283 were athletic scholars, and 11 were art scholars.