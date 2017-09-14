Navotas trains water searchers, rescuers

Navotas City, being surrounded by waters of Manila Bay must have more teams of water searchers and rescuers, Mayor John Rey Tiangco said, after the first batch of 18 local rescuers completed the seven-day Water Rescue and Search (WASAR) training by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. Tiangco and Vice Mayor Clint Geronimo cited the WASAR team during a simple ceremony at the City Hall Complex on Wednesday with city officials and barangay (village) executives gracing the event. WASAR team is composed of select personnel from the police station, local Bureau of Fire Protection and barangay as well as volunteer firefighters.

Jing Villamente