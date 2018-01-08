Navotas voters OK creation of 4 villages

Voters in Navotas approved the creation of four additional barangay (villages) based on the result of a plebiscite held over the weekend.

Rep. Toby Tiangco confirmed that affirmative votes prevailed during the plebiscite held simultaneously in barangay North Bay Boulevard South (NBBS), Tangos and Tanza. Toby is the brother of Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco.

“Yes, the ‘yes’ votes have won though I have yet to receive a copy of an official result from the Commission on Elections [Comelec],” the Navotas lawmaker said.

“I congratulated the people of the concerned barangays. This should result in better delivery of basic services and improved peace and order,” he added.

The legislator has been credited for pushing the three measures that would benefit local residents of Navotas, particularly those living in the three barangays.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared last Friday as a special non-working day in the three barangays to give voters an opportunity to actively participate in the plebiscite.

The mayor encouraged registered voters in the three villages to cast their votes for the ratification of the bills that seek to split the barangays.

Under Republic Act 10933, Barangay NBBS would be divided into three — barangays NBBS Proper, NBBS Kaunlaran and NBBS Dagat-Dagatan, while by virtue of RA 10934 Barangay Tangos would be divided into barangays Tangos North and Tangos South. RA 10935 will split Barangay Tanza would into Tanza 1 and Tanza 2.

The three laws were signed by President Duterte on August 23, 2017 prompting the Comelec to promulgate a resolution setting the plebiscite, which turned out to be peaceful as reported by Northern Police District director Chief Supt. Amando Clifton Empiso.

Empiso said the total gun ban imposed by the poll body in the city from December 26 will stay until January 10.