Navy boat secures tanker off Zamboanga waters

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A Philippine Navy patrol boat assisted a tanker – MT Denise 2 – that lost engine power while sailing off Zamboanga City and stayed within the vicinity until the vessel’s engine had been fixed. Rear Admiral Rene Medina of Naval Forces Western Mindanao said its patrol boat, BRP Felix Apolinario, deployed at sea in Zamboanga del Norte, sailed back to Zamboanga on Thursday and found the tanker about four nautical miles off Colorado Point. MT Denise 2 is owned and operated by Chelsea Shipping Corp. that transports oil, fuel and other liquid cargo around the Philippines.