Navy marks ‘major milestone’ in frigate deal with OK of design review

THE Philippine Navy has approved the critical design review (CDR) for the Frigate Acquisition Project (FAP), a spokesman said on Friday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna said the approval by the Navy’s Technical Inspection and Acceptance Committee (TIAC) marked a “major milestone” for the project consisting of 71 critical detailed design drawings as submitted by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the South Korean-based shipbuilder of the frigates.

Commodore Alberto Carlos heads the TIAC.

“These drawings shall then be the basis of HHI to proceed in earnest with the project,” Lincuna said in a statement , adding that the design was approved last March 23.

The approval of the CDR is the first step of the Navy project that was marred by allegations of corruption.

The next step will be the ceremonial steel cutting, which will likely be on April 30 at the HHI Complex in Ulsan, South Korea to be attended by a delegation from the Department of National Defense and the Philippine Navy.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, meanwhile, accused anew retired vice admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado, former Navy chief, for delaying the project for six months.

“The Critical Design Review has been approved by the [TIAC] and Hyundai on March [23, six months delayed thanks to the meddling of Mercado,” Lorenzana told reporters.

“It should have been done last September. The Frigate program will go on smoothly from here on. We expect them to be delivered in 2020 and 2021,” he added.

The controversy over the frigate project resulted in the relief of Mercado by Lorenzana, who said he had lost his trust and confidence to the then Navy flag officer-in-command.

Mercado was replaced by Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad in December during a closed-door ceremony at the military’s general headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City. DEMPSEY REYES