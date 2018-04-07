Navy OKs design review of frigates

The Philippine Navy, through its Technical Inspection and Acceptance Committee (TIAC), has approved the critical design review (CDR) for the allegedly anomalous Frigate Acquisition Project (FAP).

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Navy spokesman, on Friday said the acceptance made by the TIAC marks a “major milestone” for the project consisting of 71 critical detailed design drawings as submitted by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the South Korean-based shipbuilder of the frigates.

The TIAC is headed by Commodore Alberto Carlos.

“These drawings shall then be the basis of HHI to proceed with earnest with the project,” Lincuna said in a statement, adding that the design was approved last March 23.

The approval of the CDR is the first step in the Navy’s controversial project.

The next step will be the ceremonial steel cutting, which will likely be held on April 30 at the HHI Complex in Ulsan, South Korea, to be attended by a delegation from the Department of National Defense and the Philippine Navy.

Last October 2016, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana signed the contract agreement for the frigate project, being the head of procuring entity along with Kisun Chung, vice president and owner of the HHI.

“The two warships will certainly enhance the capability of the [Navy] to guard the Philippine maritime territory and its exclusive economic zone,” Lincuna said.

Lorenzana, meanwhile, has accused once again retired Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado, former Navy chief, for delaying the project for six months.

“The Critical Design Review has been approved by the PMT [Project Management Team] and Hyundai on March [23], six months delayed thanks to the meddling of Mercado,” he said.

“It should have been done last September. The frigate program will go on smoothly from here on. We expect them to be delivered in 2020 and 2021,” Lorenzana added.

The frigate project prompted the Defense chief to sack Mercado, with Lorenzana saying he had lost his trust and confidence in the then Navy flag officer in command.

Mercado was replaced by Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad in December last year during a closed-door ceremony held at the military’s general headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

His removal stemmed from his supposed recommendation to Dutch company Thales Tacticos to provide the combat management system (CMS) of the two frigates for the Philippine Navy.

According to a source, Mercado was “not contented” over the content of the contract signed by Lorenzana in 2016.

The controversy worsened after a report was published indicating that Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go intervened in the project by insisting Hanwha Thales to provide the CMS of the frigates.

Lorenzana said the military might acquire smaller vessels rather than additional frigates, for it is an option of the DND “we are contemplating.”

“There are pros and cons of big ships and so do small ships. We’ll look at our geography and the mission our ships will undertake. That will be the basis of our decision,” the Defense chief added.