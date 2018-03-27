Navy receives 3 more Beechcraft planes from Japan

SANGLEY POINT, Cavite: The Philippine Navy received three additional Beechcraft King Air TC-90 aircraft units from Japan on Monday.

Members of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force flew the planes from Japan to the Naval Air Base here.

The turnover ceremony was led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces chief Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, Navy chief Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad, Japan Ambassador to Manila Koji Haneda and Japan Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense Tatsuo Fukuda.

Lorenzana said the TC-90 will boost maritime patrol operations by the Philippine Navy.

“Before, whenever we conduct maritime patrol, we use our old aircraft that are not fully equipped. But with the arrival of the TC-90s, we already have five, the two that arrived earlier are already equipped with sensors, optical sensors, infrareds,” the Defense chief told reporters.

The TC-90 aircraft units have a maximum speed of 226 knots and a cruising speed of 170 knots. It can accommodate up to six people, including the pilot.

“They can now operate day and night. It will fill the gap on our maritime surveillance so the effect [of this]is huge and it will ensure also that we can patrol our maritime domain and ensure security of passage of all ships,” he added.

Japan turned over two TC-90 aircraft units last year.

Last week, the Philippine Fleet activated the second TC-90 plane. The first plane had been used in patrolling Bajo de Masinloc.

Lorenzana stressed the need to bolster the military’s capability to address “a number of persistent maritime security challenges.”

“These challenges range from territorial disputes with China and other Southeast Asian nations over the ownership of resource-rich islands in the West Philippine Sea, to piracy, movement of armed insurgents in the Sulu Sea and other transnational crimes,” he said.

The planes, he added, will enhance the Navy’s maritime air surveillance and intelligence surveillance capability.

They will also be used in humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations.