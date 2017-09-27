Navy relieves Commanding Officer, crew of ship in encounter with Vietnamese fishermen

THE Philippine Navy announced on Wednesday the relief of the Commanding Officer and crew of the ship involved in the death of two Vietnamese fishermen.

“[This is] to make them available on-call for the inquiry to shed light and to ensure impartiality,” Capt. Lued Lincuna, spokesman for the Philippine Navy, said.

The relief of the Commanding Officer, who was not identified, came after the PS19 was involved in an alleged high sea chase with seven Vietnamese fishermen whose ship was found poaching 34 nautical miles off Bolinao, Pangasinan on Sept. 24.

The encounter resulted in the death of two while the five others were arrested by Bolinao police.

The Philippine National Police, Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard are investigating the incident. DEMPSEY REYES