Navy ship transports heavy equipment for Marawi rehab

COTABATO CITY: A Philippine Navy ship carrying heavy equipment for the rehabilitation of Marawin City and relief goods arrived in Iligan Port after three days of sea travel from Pier 15 in Manila’s South Harbor.

Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas (BRP) Lanao del Sur docked at about 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Port of Iligan and unloaded four heavy equipments of the Army Engineers and the Navy Seabees that will be utilized for the rehabilitation phase of Marawi.

The two pay loaders and two back hoes will be temporarily kept at Balo-i area that is near Marawi City and easier to move as construction work starts.

The equipment will be used for construction of temporary houses for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Barangay Sagongsongan and in other shelters to be identified, according to Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

Also shipped with the equipment were boxes of relief goods for IDPs temporarily staying at different evacuation centers in the towns of Saguiaran, Balo-i, Pantar and Iligan City.

The boxes contain undergarments, sanitary napkins, diapers, hygiene kits, slippers, blankets, art materials, toys and medicines.

“With the arrival of these additional equipment, we can now proceed with the re-construction of iconic structures which were damaged due to the fighting,” Galvez said.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL