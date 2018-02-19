Navy ships deployed in Malampaya area

THE TWO multi-purpose attack craft (MPAC) and a Naval vessel were deployed to patrol the waters off Palawan, particularly the Malampaya gas field area, will also be utilized in rescue operations, the Philippine Navy said on Monday.

Lt. Junior Grade Maivi Neri, spokesman for the Naval Forces West (NavForWest), confirmed that BRP Nestor Reinoso (PC380) and the 3rd Boat Attack Division composed of two MPACs, will be under the operational control of Joint Task Force-Malampaya of the Palawan-based Western Command (WesCom).

The three ships were sent off last week by the Philippine Fleet based in Sangley Point, Cavite last week to conduct maritime patrol and surveillance; maritime law enforcement; and maritime security operations.

But Neri confirmed that the two ships will be within the Malampaya gas platform at the offshore of Palawan.

The Malampaya gas field or the Malampaya-Camago reservoir is a deepwater gas-condensate reservoir located offshore 80 kilometers northwest of Palawan island or within the disputed waters of the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

It was discovered during the drilling of Camago-1 well in 1989 after the appraisal of Malampaya field in the 90s; the first gas flowed in 2001.

Shell Philippines Exploration developed the Malampaya gas field and is now operating it as joint venture partnerships with Chevron Malampaya LLC and the Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corp.

The $4.5 billion project started in 2002 and power generated from Malampaya’s resources has accounted for roughly 30 percent of the energy produced in Luzon.

It also provides natural gas to the Ilijan plant of Korea Electric Power Corp. and the Santa Rita and San Lorenzo plants in Batangas.