The Philippine Navy won the Open Standard, Mixed Standard, and Women’s Small Boat dragon boat races of the 2017 Manila Bay Seasports Festival recently.

In the motorized banca event, Mark Kim Bantilan, piloting “Patricia” finished first in the formula race, while Ruben Quero, on board “Angilyn” ruled the stock race.

The Manila Bay Seasports Festival was presented by the Manila Broadcasting Company and the City of Manila, in cooperation with Eye Berry, Executive Optical, and MyJuiz.