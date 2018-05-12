Navy to acquire Korean corvette

THE Philippine Navy is expecting a corvette from South Korea within the year, and is awaiting the approval of

fund requirements.

Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad, Navy flag officer in command, said the budget for the Korean-made corvette amounted to P250 million.

“Our expectation is that by June, the budget will be approved,” Empedrad said in a news conference late Thursday.

“The ship will be delivered in three months,” he added.

The Navy has formed a crew that will operate the corvette and was “ready anytime” to proceed to Korea to train and man the ship and to sail it to the Philippines.

A corvette is a small warship considered as a fast missile-armed vessel, expected to operate in groups either with their kind or acting as a flagship for smaller missile boats.

Russia is considered as the largest operator of corvettes, owning 53 ships.

This is not the first time for the Navy to buy a ship from South Korea. Two frigates under the Navy’s frigate acquisition project will also come from South Korea.

The frigate project became controversial, with an opposition lawmaker accusing Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go of interfering in the project to favor another supplier.

It led to the sacking of navy chief Ronald Joseph Mercado. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Mercado, who cleared Go of any involvement in the deal, delayed the project by six months.