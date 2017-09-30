Navy’s new ship departs for Brunei, Malaysia ports

The Philippine Navy held a send-off ceremony on Saturday for its latest Del Pilar-class Frigate, Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas (BRP) Andres Bonifacio (FF17), which is sailing for port visits to Brunei and Malaysia.

Aboard were around 200 Navy personnel composed of the ship’s crew, medical team, students, training staff, and a team from the Naval Special Operations Group. Also onboard is a naval helicopter.

FF17 will first sail for Maura, Brunei Darussalam for a port visit and to participate in the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

During the four-day visit beginning on October 4, Navy personnel are scheduled to pay courtesy calls to the leadership of the Royal Brunei Navy and local officials.

FF17 will then proceed to Malaysia for a maritime activity training with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) in Region I, Kuantan Naval Base from October 16 to 25.

The training is an annual activity for both navies held to enhance their maritime patrolling capabilities while focusing on common maritime threats and other illegal activities.

It aims to promote naval diplomacy and the fight against terrorism, transnational crimes, and other maritime threats in the Southeast Asia region.