‘Nay’—an ‘aswang’ with a heart

Sylvia Sanchez’s win as Best Drama Actress at the PMPC Star Awards for TV is a big bonus as she has an entry to the ongoing Cinema One Originals Film Festival titled “Nay” where she co-stars with Enchong Dee and Jameson Blake.

The film had a successful celebrity premiere on Monday at Trinoma Cinema 2. As early as 11:30 am that day, all tickets to the 9:30 pm screenings were already sold out.

Besides doing well at the box office, Sylvia is also happy over the PG Rating given by MTRCB. Children can therefore see the TV star as an aswang in Nay. And if we are not mistaken this is the first time she is portraying the legendary character of Filipino folk tales.

“Pamilya kasi ang tema ng Nay, maski na aswang ako, may puso dahil hindi ko pinatay ang alaga kong si Enchong kasi mahal na mahal ko siya. Ibang klaseng pagka-nanay ang role ko rito. Kaya siguro ‘yun ang nakita ng MTRCB, may puso ang kuwento ng Nay,” she said.

Directed by Kip Oebanda, Nay is one of the nine competing entries at the Cinema One Originals Film Festrival, which runs until November 22, with an awards night set on Sunday. November 20.

Is she hoping to win an award, this time for the role of an aswang?

“Sana, pero ayaw kong umasa, kung ibigay maraming salamat, kung hindi, okay lang din, at least napasama ako sa Cinema One Film Festival, first time ko, eh,” she ended.

* * *

Tapped as image model for Metrobank’s Victory Liner Premiere Card is former “Survivor Philippines” castaway and “Born To Be Wild” host Kiko Rustia, who had been working with the bus company in several projects.

Kiko, who is now based in Boracay, is looking forward to reviving his showbiz career if there would be offers. He attended the reunion of the production staff and hosts of Born to Be Wild held recently. He owns a small hotel in Boracay where he stays with his wife and two kids, a boy and a girl. But he misses the adventure of climbing mountains and exploring caves, just like what he used to do in the show.