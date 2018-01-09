Nazarene procession nears Plaza Santa Cruz

THE Traslacion or procession of the Black Nazarene is approaching Plaza Santa Cruz, according to a radio report on Tuesday.

Before this, the procession passed through Palanca, Dasmarinas and Escolta streets.

Spokesman Kimberly Molitas po of the National Capita Region Police Office (NCRPO) said the image of the Black Nazarene was moving faster compared to 2017.

Molitas said that as of 1 p.m., roads closed earlier on Tuesday were now opened to motorists as soon as the Nazarene passed.

A live map by traffic app Waze showed, however, that road blocks were still in place along P. Burgos in front of the Bonifacio Shrine while Roxas Boulevard and Taft Avenue from Philippine Normal University were now accessible to motorists. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ