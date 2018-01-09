Nazarene procession reaches National Museum — report

THE Traslacion or procession of the Black Nazarene has reached the National Museum, more than three hours after the image of the Nazarene left the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta, live television footage showed on Tuesday.

As of posting time, the procession is inching its way to Manila City Hall as millions of barefoot, towel-waving devotees brave the elements for a touch or a kiss of the image that is believed to be miraculous.

The crowd is expected to swell as it draws closer to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church where the image will be brought.

The Black Nazarene left the Quirino Grandstand at about 5 a.m. after a midnight mass where Manila Archbishop Luis Cardinal Tagle delivered the homily.

The Nazarene is expected to reach Quiapo Church in about 20 hours, according to organizers of the annual Catholic event.