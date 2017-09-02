Saturday, September 2, 2017
    Nazareth takes on La Salle-Greenhills in Best tilt semis

    New youth basketball force Nazareth School of National University battles La Salle-Greenhills A for a championship slot in the Passerelle Division of the Best Center’s twin basketball tournaments semifinals today at the Xavier School gym.

    Nazareth School swept the Group A elimination round with five wins and will take on the Greenies, No. 2 team in Group B with a 4-1 record, at 10 am in this tournament sponsored by Milo.

    San Beda College, which swept all its five games in Group B, will face Ateneo de Manila, No. 2 in Group at 4-1, at 11:30 am.

    San Sebastian College-Recoletos, which topped Group A with four wins against a loss, meanwhile, shoots for a finals seat in the Small Basketeers Philippines (SBP) against DLS-Zobel, No. 2 in Group B with a 3-1 record, at 1 pm.

    LSGH-B, which topped Group A with an unscathed 4-0 mark, takes on Ateneo, also 3-1 in Group B at No. 2, at 2:30 pm.

    Battles for third place and championship matches for both divisions will be held on Sept. 17 at the Blue Eagle gym in Katipunan.

