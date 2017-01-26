NBI agent kills colleague in cockpit arena

CAMP MACABULOS, Tarlac: An agent of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) shot and killed his colleague on Wednesday night in a cockpit arena compound in Capas town here. Investigation showed that NBI-Manila intelligence officer Boy de Castro of Green Village, Concepcion, Tarlac shot Lavernie Vitug of San Sebastian Village in Tarlac City and security officer of NBI-Tarlac at the Triple 888 Cockpit Coliseum. An eyewitness claimed to have seen de Castro and Vitugin quarelling after the former confronted the latter for betting while wearing his NBI uniform. The bickering resulted in de Castro shooting Vitug, who did not reach the hospital alive. De Castro immediately fled after taking Vitug’s gun. A manhunt was launched for the suspect.