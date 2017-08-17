NBI arrests 2 men who pocketed P6-M donation for ‘Yolanda’ victims

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested two men who allegedly pocketed P6 million in donations for the victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda.

Special Agent Aldrin Mercader of the Anti-Fraud Division identified the suspects as Desiero Estimozo and Nestor Lehetemas who were arrested on Monday but released the information to media only on Thursday.

Investigation showed that Estimozo and Lehetemas solicited money from the Spanish Foundation but not a single centavo went to the victims of the typhoon that killed thousands and displaced millions of people in the Visayas in November 2013.

Estafa was filed against the two before a court in Davao City in 2013. However, they were released temporarily after each putting up P40,000 bail.

The NBI found out that the two used a fake email of a non-government organization, Philippine Partnership for the Development of Human Resources in Rural Areas (PHilDrra). They used the bank account of a construction firm by Estimozo, a civil engineer.

The scheme was discovered after the foundation sent an email to PHilDrra asking for receipt of the donation.