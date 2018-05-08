NBI arrests 3 human traffickers, rescues137 minors in Pasay

THREE human traffickers were arrested and 137 of their victims rescued in a raid in Pasay City by operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation-International Airport Investigation Unit (NBI-IAIU) over the weekend, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Operatives of NBI-International Airport Investigation Unit (NBI-IAIU) apprehended three l human traffickers and rescued 137 female victims in Pasay City last Saturday, May 5.

The suspects were identified as Patricia Lambino a.k.a. “Mommy”, Rosie Lopez and Marilyn Filomeno. The three were apprehended during a rescue operation last Saturday, May 5, based on information received by the NBI from a 16-year-old victim.

The informant was intercepted by Immigration officers for allegedly attempting to travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and was later on turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The informant said other victims who would be deployed abroad were being kept at an apartment on Tolentino St., Pasay City that was provided by Global Connect Manpower Resources, the recruitment agency facilitating the deployment.

The NBI-IAIU operatives in cooperation with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) and DSWD staged the rescue of the 137 victims in the apartment, 25 of who were minors from Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, Lanao del Sur, and Cotabato.

The three suspects were later identified by the minor-victims as their recruiters and were brought before the Department of Justice for Inquest proceedings for violations of RA 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003) as amended by RA 10364 (Expanded Anti-Human Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012) and RA 8042 (Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995). KIM MALAIT