NBI arrests group for illegal pearl trade

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation – Environmental Crime Division arrested 10 persons for illegal possession of endangered clams.

Jonathan Aceres, Victor Aceres, Gerardo Cerezo, Manuel Tempra, Norberto Enverzo, Jesusalora Oliva, Vincent Tanggara, Dixie Marie Madridano, Natranillo Lariosa and Nonito Grandia were caught in an operation at T.M. Kalaw Street in Manila.

The group were trying to sell giant pearls produced by Taklobo (Tridacna Gigas), an endangered local clam species.

In February this year, the group offered to sell at least 30 kilograms of giant pearls for P150,000 per kilogram.

NBI operatives posed as buyers and the group agreed to deliver three giant pearls for P97 million.

The NBI turned over the giant clams to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

NBI Deputy Director Czar Nuqui said the sale of giant clams is highly regulated. Kenneth Hernandez