NBI-Bacolod to focus on corruption probes

BACOLOD CITY: The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Bacolod City will now focus its investigation function on corruption in the government as its anti-illegal drugs campaign was put on hold. Lawyer Reinor Baldovino, newly- designated agent-in-charge of NBI-Bacolod District Office, on Thursday said the agency has been conducting investigation of government corruption in the past. Baldovino, who replaced lawyer Renato Garbo, was former executive officer of NBI in Tarlac before his assignment in Bacolod. He said the new focus of the NBI on government corruption will mean “the public will file corruption cases against government officials.” Baldovino added that he found no backlog of cases in frontline services.