NBI Central Visayas to conduct parallel probe of lawyer’s ambush

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7) in Central Visayaa will conduct a parallel investigation together with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in solving the killing of Kerwin Espinosa’s lawyer Jonnah John Ungab.

Regional Director Patricinio Bernales of NBI-7 said they are considering three angles into the motive of Ungab’s ambush.

Among the angles being pursued are on politics being the vice mayor of the town of Ronda in Cebu, Ungab’s profession as a lawyer and his personal life.

“We consider this case as a priority though we have no personalities yet to point as suspects in the Ungab ambush but we are now collecting and corroborating statements from possible witnesses and the CCTV footage,” Bernales said.

Bernales also described the ambush as the work of a professional hired killer based on the trajectory of the bullet, directly hitting the head that is fatal.

He also urged the public or any witness to coordinate with his office to help them identify the gunman as he assured their protection under the Department of Justice’s witness protection program.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo of Cebu City Police Office said they have formed Task force Ungab to hasten the investigation on the attack on Ungab on Monday shortly after he attended the hearing of Espinosa for the violation of the gun ban in 2012. Espinosa was acquitted of the case but was convicted in the gun ban charge.

The gunman was backriding a motorcycle and tailed the car of Ungab with his wife Pearl, until it reached North Reclamation Area and fired at them.

The lawyer was declared dead about two hours later at Chong Hua Hospital in Mandaue City from gunshot wounds in the head and body.

Meanwhile, Pearl was emotional when she recalled the incident to members of the media saying she frantically cried for help but the bystanders were busy taking pictures and videos with their cellphones instead of helping them.

The body of Ungab will be brought to his town in Ronda on Saturday for the burial.