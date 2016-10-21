NBI deputy director dies of heart attack

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Deputy Director for Regional Operations Service Leopoldo D. Leuterio died of a heart attack Thursday.

Leuterio was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte to the NBI on Aug. 4, 2016.

He finished his Bachelor of Laws at the Ateneo de Davao in 1995 and passed the Bar in the same year. In 2000, he joined the NBI and graduated as valedictorian of his batch that took the 10th Special Investigators Basic Training Course. He was named Best Agent in 2003.

In 2004, he left the bureau to join the private sector as a practicing lawyer. Leuterio is survived by his wife and two children.