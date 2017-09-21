NBI, DOJ get new OFFICE in Sulu

Representatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) thanked Sulu Gov. Totoh Tan on Wednesday for providing them with a satellite office in a newly built two-story government building, including furniture and fixtures and equipment essential for their operation. With the new office building, Tan said, people seeking clearance for job application , among others, need not spend for plane or boat fare to go to the NBI office in Zamboanga City that serves most parts of the Mindanao region. Government prosecutors in Sulu will also have their own offices in the building built in January 2016 by the provincial government. Regional Trial Court Judge Alsad Alfad, Jr., Fiscal Annie Marie Ledesma, lawyer Alkhaisar Saydil, provincial prosecutor and other members of the judiciary lauded the Sulu provincial government for the assistance, saying, it will hasten the hearing of court cases and provide better services to the public. Provincial engineer Abdurasad Baih said the building cost about P6 million.