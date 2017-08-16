NBI files drug charges vs 9 in P6.4B shabu smuggling

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed criminal charges against nine individuals in connection with the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu from China that passed through the Bureau of Customs’ (BoC) “green lane.”

Charged at the Department of Justice for importation of dangerous drugs were Taiwanese Chen I. Min and Jhu Ming Jyun; Chinese Chen Ju Long (alias Richard Tan or Richard Chen) and Li Guang Feng; Fidel Anoche Dee, Dong Yi Shen alias Kenneth Dong, private customs broker Mark Ruben Taguba 2nd, Teejay Marcellana and Eirene May Tatad.

Li, Dong and Taguba are facing a separate complaint for unauthorized practice of customs broker profession under Section 28 of Customs Brokers Act of 2004 (Republic Act 9280).

“Subjects, through their indispensable cooperation, caused the importation of five wooden crates from China,” the complaint filed on Monday afternoon read.

Customs agents found 605 kilos of shabu on May 26 at the Hongfei Logistics warehouse in Valenzuela City.

On Monday, NBI agents arrested Dong in the Senate for a rape complaint filed at the Parañaque City Branch 195. Judge Aida Estrella Macapagal issued a warrant of arrest. The case is non- bailable.

An NBI agent who asked not to be named said the victim is a businesswoman.

He said the rape took place in 2016 during a party.

“She was under the influence of liquor,” he said.

Meanwhile, Richard Tan and Li Guang Feng, who were cited in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon committee last week, will remain in detention until the Bureau of Immigration issues a hold departure order (HDO) against them, Sen. Richard Gordon said.

Senate majority leader Vicente Sotto 3rd moved to release Tan and Li but the NBI asked that the duo be detained further.

“So, we still have grounds to hold them in contempt, not because of the possibility that they might leave but because the information they provided was still not sufficient,” Gordon said in an interview.

The senator said he will also ask the Immigration bureau to issue an HDO against Dong, Eirene Tatad, the consignee of the shabu shipment, Eduardo Dio, Tatad’s brother-in-law and Fidel Anoche Dee and her sister Emily, who allegedly received the shipment.