NBI files raps vs car scam syndicate

THE National Bureu of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday filed criminal charges against six individuals believed to be behind the car rent scam that victimized dozens of vehicle owners.

Charged with syndicated estafa, large scale estafa and carnapping at the Department of Justice were Rafaela Anunciacion, Anastacia Cauyan, Eliseo Cortez, Sabina Torrea and Spouses Bienvenido Cruz and Marilou Vera Cruz.

The complaint was signed by Joselito R. Amon, head of the NBI’s legal division.

Under the scam, the suspects leased private vehicles but they pawned the rented cars to another person.

The syndicate operated on a large scale with some victims coming from various towns in Luzon and in Marawi and Tawi-Tawi in Mindanao.

The NBI claimed that Anunciacion led the group.

“It can be seen that Anunciacion and her associates personally knew of the scheme because the same was actually designed by them. This would also prove that Anunciacion et al deliberately defrauded not only car owners but also investors who unbeknownst to them was infusing money in Anunciacion’s shemes. The above sequence of events clearly demonstrates the criminal intent of all subjects herein to deprive car owners of their vehicles and defraud investors of their hard earned money amounting to millions of pesos,” the NBI said.

The Philippine National Police’s Highway Patrol Group earlier filed swindling and estafa complaints against the group.

A DOJ panel headed by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Rosanne Balauag will look into the case.