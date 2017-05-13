NBI FINDS LINK TO FOREIGN DRUG SUPPLIER

National Bureau of Investigation Task force Against Illegal Drugs (NBI-TFAID) are currently in pursuit of a Korean-American national who is wanted for drug trafficking after they found someone linked to him in one of their recent drug operations. The NBI-TFAID conducted a buy-bust on Thursday which led to the arrest of former Philippine Basketball Association player Dorian Peña, Jose Paolo Ampeso and Ledy Mea Mesia Vilchez in Mandaluyong City. Vilchez, was found to have links with Korean-American drug supplier Jun No, known for trafficking the party drug Ecstasy. NBI Director Dante Gierran said they are using the link to find the whereabouts of Jun No who escaped on April 15 while confined at the East Avenue Medical Center after undergoing an appendectomy. Gierran said Vilchez was the last known companion of Jun No. Intelligence reports confirmed that Vilchez, an escort girl, delivered illegal drugs to Korean clients. Peña underwent preliminary inquest proceedings on Thursday at the DoJ for violation of Section 7 (visitor of a drug den) and Section 15 (use of dangerous drugs) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act 9165). Vilchez and Ampeso are both facing charges for violation of Sections 5, 6, 11, 12, 15 and 26 of the Dangerous Drugs law. Ampeso is the son of Jose Arthur Ampeso, former chief consul general in Vancouver, Canada. Gierran said, “With the arrest of the three subjects, the NBI sends the clear message that there is no untouchable in the war against drugs under the present administration.”