NBI nabs 2 for P50-M ‘hot logs’

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested two persons for illegally keeping P50-million worth of lumber in a warehouse in Barangay Bagbag, Novalishes, Quezon City. Erwin Villegas and Rolly Martin are facing charges with no bail for violation of the revised forestry code of the Philippines before the Department of Justice. NBI operatives and the Department of Environment Crime Task Force found about 71,000 board feet lumber of yakal, molave, bolong and other tree species, which according to NBI spokesman Ferdinand Lavin were hauled from Sierra Madre in northern Luzon. The spouses Rodolfo and Carolina Villegas own the warehouse.