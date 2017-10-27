NBI nabs 5 for forgery

BACOLOD CITY: The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested five persons caught in the act of forging the signatures of two lawyers in an entrapment operation. Lawyer Renoir Baldovino identified the suspects as Eden Sales–Gamboa, Sherilyn Dumdum–Flores, Ma. Concepcion Peraren–Longno, Ronnie Paubsanon–Longno and Genefredo Pormento Gemina, all of this city. Baldovino said the suspects have been under surveillance upon the request of Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Raymund Joseph Javier for an investigation into the alleged forged documents. The suspects operate along Cottage Road near the Land Transportation Office and Hall of Justice where they forged the signatures of lawyers Mariano Natuel and Leonardo Cabalfin on legal documents for a fee. Charges of falsification of public documents and usurpation of authority or official functions were filed against the suspects before the Bacolod City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday.

