NBI nabs 5 for illegal gambling

The National Bureau of Investigation – Anti-Organized Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD) on Monday arrested five persons for illegal gambling in Santa Cruz and Quiapo districts of Manila upon a request of Abraham Kahlil Mitra, Games and Amusement Board (GAB) chairman. Those arrested were identified as Reynaldo Nazareth and Clordeliza Cortez-Rotor in Santa Cruz, while Arlene Tin Tee, Rose Marzan Fernandez and Anthony Razal Moran were nabbed in Quiapo. The GAB Horse and Racing Division said the suspects were not issued permit or license to operate an off-track betting station. All suspects were nabbed during an entrapment where gambling paraphernalia and marked money were recovered from them. Complaint for violating the illegal-gambling law and an act increasing penalties for illegal numbers games were filed against the suspects before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.