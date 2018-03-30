NBI nabs 5 selling forest land in Boracay

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested five persons who sold a forest land for development in Boracay island.

NBI Director Dante Gierran identified the suspects as Gina Talapian, Lorelei Tarrosa, Jacqueline Anne Yao, Jason Lacson and Chuanlin Yang who were captured during an entrapment at a hotel in Pasay City.

Their arrest stemmed from the complaint of a corporation which already paid P38.5 million for the 7,988 square meters property in Barangay Balabag, Boracay island in Malay, Aklan.

Tarrosa and Talapian offered the property back in June 2016 to the complainants with Talapian claiming to represent the heirs of Libertad Yap-Talapian to sell the property.

A contract to sell was signed on January 26, 2017 but the complainants verified with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region 6 which certified that the property was classified as forest land and is inalienable.

The complainants then decided to stop paying the balance of the agreed amount and demanded the return of the previous payments.

When Tarrosa and Talapian demanded for the payment of the remaining P7 million an entrapment was set up at their meeting place.