NBI nabs American sexagenarian for uploading sex video

BACOLOD CITY, Negros Occidental: Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday arrested an American sexagenarian at his home in Barangay Taculing here for allegedly uploading sex videos of him and his multiple partners on the Internet.

Renoir Baldovino, NBI-Bacolod agent-in-charge, identified the suspect as Lee David Colglazier, 62, who had been travelling back and forth to the Philippines with a tourist visa.

Baldovino said a woman sought the NBI’s help last month after she found out that Colglazier had uploaded online, without her consent, some videos of them having sex.

According to him, the woman was paid on several occasions to engage in sexual activities with Colglazier for P1,000 for every session.

The NBI put the suspect under surveillance for several weeks.

Armed with a search warrant issued by Bacolod Regional Trial Court Branch 52 Judge Raymond Joseph Javier, the NBI operatives swooped down on the American’s house around 10 a.m. last Friday.

Agents confiscated the suspect’s laptop and cellphone, which contain several videos of him with different partners, both female and male, in “explicit sexual acts,” Baldovino said, adding that Colglazier told them that it is not a crime to upload sex videos online in the US.

“I told him that ignorance of the law excuses no one. Here in the Philippines, it is a crime,” he said.

Charges are being filed against Colglazier for violation of the anti-trafficking in persons law and the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act. He is detained at the NBI office in Bacolod.

This is the second incident involving sex videos in Bacolod City.

Earlier, the Philippine National Police, with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, City Department of Social Services and Development and Inter-Agency Council Against Human Trafficking, rescued four young girls exploited for “cybersex” and arrested three female suspects in two barangay (villages) in Bacolod.

The rescued girls were eight, nine, 10 and 11 years old.

In the first operation, the mother of the three girls was discovered offering one of her daughters to a sex show online in exchange for payment from a customer in Australia while the second operation led to the rescue of a 10-year-old girl whose mother also allegedly made her daughter expose herself naked to an online voyeur in the US.

EUGENE Y. ADIONG