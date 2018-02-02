NBI nabs Customs ‘fixer’ Taguba

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday presented to the media Customs broker Mark Ruben Taguba 2nd after the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued an arrest order against him on Wednesday over a drug case filed by the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Taguba surrendered to NBI operatives following the issuance of the court order for his arrest in connection with a P6.4-billion shipment of shabu from China that slipped through the Bureau of Customs.

NBI spokesman Ferdinand Lavin said Taguba was transferred to NBI’s custody “after proper turnover of the Office of Sergeant at Arms where he was given protective custody” on Wednesday night.

Lavin also clarified that Taguba was facing a non-bailable case.

The Manila RTC Branch 46 issued an arrest warrant on January 30 against Taguba for importation of dangerous drugs, a violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act 9165).

The case was originally filed with the Valenzuela City RTC but Judge Maria Nena Santos of the RTC Branch 171 ruled it had no jurisdiction to try and resolve the case because the importation took place in Manila.

The DoJ filed criminal charges before the Valenzuela City RTC against nine people, including businessman Richard Tan and Taguba.

This came after the DoJ investigating panel—composed by Assistant State Prosecutors Aristotle Reyes and Rodan Parrocha—found probable cause to indict Tan and Taguba for committing the crime of transportation and delivery of dangerous drugs.

Also charged with the same criminal offense before the Valenzuela City RTC were Chen Julong; Li Guang Feng, alias Manny Li; Dong Yi Shen Xi, alias Kenneth Dong; Eirene Mae Tatad; Teejay Marcellana; Chen I-Min; Jhu Ming Jhun; and Chen Rong Huan.