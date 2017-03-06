NBI nabs extortion gang leader

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Graft Division (NBI-AGD) have arrested Vimbi Flores Avilla, alias Jayvee, in San Pedro City, Laguna. Avila is one of the alleged leaders of an extortion syndicate posing as government officials victimizing businessmen. He was named by his cohorts led by Jerico Jay Suaco, who was arrested in an entrapment in June last year. The NBI-AGD agents said Avilla also posed as former Vice President Jejomar Binay and extorted money from a business tycoon and also as Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and was able to get P950,000 from another businessman. He has an outstanding warrant of arrest for attempted murder issued by the Regional Trial Court of Manila on January 16, 2016. Kenneth Hernandez