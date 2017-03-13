NBI nabs group for counterfeiting

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation–Counter Terrorism Division (NBI-CTD) in coordination with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) have served a court-issued search warrant and arrested three persons for manufacturing and circulating counterfeit Philippine pesos. Richard Ansus, Anthony Cuatico and Irmalyne Pablo were caught at the LRC Compound in Santa Cruz, Manila on March 10. They were found in possession of several counterfeit bills, including some foreign currencies. An intelligence report revealed that Ansus is engaged in the illegal manufacture, production and proliferation of counterfeit money. In a news conference at the NBI headquarters in Manila, BSP Currency Issue and Integrity Office Deputy Director Maja Gratia Malic reiterated some security features of local bills such as the texture and markings, which the public should keep an eye for to differentiate real money from counterfeit ones. Inquest documents will be filed against the three for violation of the Revised Penal Code, namely Article 168 or “Illegal possession and use of false treasury or bank notes and other instruments of credit” and Article 176 or the “Manufacturing and possession of instruments or implements for falsification.”