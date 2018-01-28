NBI nabs Jordanian for illegal recruitment

BACOLOD CITY: Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a Jordanian, identified as Imad Housni Hamdan, for recruiting domestic helpers for Saudi Arabia in Barangay Bagacay, Dumaguete City. Complainants Jenypher Alcoran of Bacong, Negros Oriental, Sarah Jane Fabros and Ma. Blessyl Sarao, both of West Poblacion, Bacong, said they were referred to him by Sphinx Group Manpower Provider Inc. in December last year. Hamdan allegedly offered to shoulder their expenses to work as domestic workers with free accommodation, no placement fee and other charges and P20,000 monthly salary. But a certification from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration showed that the manpower agency is under suspension and has no authority to recruit. Hamdan claimed he is renting a room in Bagacay but is not connected with any recruitment agency and denied talking with the complainants. He has a Filipino wife who hails from Mandaue City but is now working in Cyprus. The suspect did not disclose his work except saying he is just visiting. Hamdan is facing charges for violation of the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995 and the Expanded Anti-Human Trafficking Act.