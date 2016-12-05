NBI nabs woman for estafa

THE National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Organized Transnational Crime Division arrested a woman for extracting P22 million from a Japanese purportedly to purchase bulks of gold bars in Singapore. NBI busted Marlene Rioveros Buenaventura in Makati City last Friday on the complaint of the victim, who requested not to be named, after showing him documents and pieces of gold bars. The victim gave her an advance payment amounting to 50 million yen (or P22 million) for 52 gold bars weighing one kilogram each. On November 29, Buenaventura asked for another P3.3 million for the last payment was forfeited which prompted the complainant to report to the NBI.